TopBuild Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.92 Per Share (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.10.

BLD opened at $218.84 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

