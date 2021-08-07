Tornado Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $150.96 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $58.47 or 0.00131680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $58.95 million and $150.96 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00138808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00154430 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,357.56 or 0.99893911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.94 or 0.00801582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,008,133 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

