Traders Buy High Volume of GoDaddy Call Options (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,636 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,871% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after buying an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after buying an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

