Trading S.A. Ares Sells 2,100 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.

Shares of PGEN opened at $5.56 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 148.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 119.2% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

