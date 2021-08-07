TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Barrington Research

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TACT opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.