Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $27.18 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03.

TMCI has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

