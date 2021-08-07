Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.70. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 28,076 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $229,661.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.