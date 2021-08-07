TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $49,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,802,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $15,988,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 884.1% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 340,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 305,538 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

