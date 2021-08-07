Trias Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Trias coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.83 or 0.00890690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

