Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $2.08. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 13,843 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOLWF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

