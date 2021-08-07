TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $35,403.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10.

On Wednesday, July 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,680,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,471,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

