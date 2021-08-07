Trisura Group Ltd. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.63.

TSU opened at C$48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.74. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$19.11 and a 12 month high of C$48.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 58.79.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

