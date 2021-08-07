Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.41-$0.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 1,262,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.