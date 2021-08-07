Truist Securiti Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NOG stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.