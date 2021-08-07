Truist Securiti Weighs in on L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $231.29 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $232.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 261,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

