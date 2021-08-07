Truist Securities Trims Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price to $37.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NYSE CPE opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $4,952,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $7,286,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $4,219,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

