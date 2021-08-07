Truist Securities Upgrades Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Buy

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.72.

GBT opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

