TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 346 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,511. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.