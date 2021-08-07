TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,020,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,396 shares of company stock valued at $18,712,133. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

