TruWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.86. 2,486,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $407.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

