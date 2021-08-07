Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 11,699 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.86 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

