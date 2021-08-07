Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $84,000 Investment in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $936,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 726,002 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 504,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.28.

9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

