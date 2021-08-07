Tufton Capital Management Has $16.20 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,237. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

