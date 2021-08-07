Tufton Capital Management Has $2.17 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -147.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.