Tufton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,583,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,312,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

