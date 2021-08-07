Tufton Capital Management Sells 12,103 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,315. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $102.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

