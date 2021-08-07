Tufton Capital Management Sells 6,084 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,632,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

