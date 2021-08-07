TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 249.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUI. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 333.80 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 372.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.