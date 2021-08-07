TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays cut shares of TUI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.