Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

