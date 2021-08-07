Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TPC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.45. 215,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

