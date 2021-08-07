Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,225 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.19, for a total transaction of $1,093,548.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total transaction of $463,296.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total transaction of $1,028,814.80.

TWLO stock opened at $371.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 36.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

