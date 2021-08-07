Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $497.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $509.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.01. The stock had a trading volume of 272,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,309. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.20. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,739. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.