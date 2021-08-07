U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

USPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $390,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

