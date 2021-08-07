Ubex (UBEX) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Ubex has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $494,692.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00348597 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000892 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

