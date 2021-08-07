Ubiq Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $12,753.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,045.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.70 or 0.07044284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.67 or 0.01297898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00346275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00136879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.99 or 0.00597086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00345350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00297692 BTC.

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

