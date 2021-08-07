UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHNWF. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.80.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53. Schroders has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

