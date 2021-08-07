Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

UCTT opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

