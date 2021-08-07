Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.11.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

