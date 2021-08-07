Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Under Armour stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

