UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €12.10 ($14.24) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.68 ($13.74).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

