UniMex Network (UMX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $69,679.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $69,679.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00148337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00157811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,628.50 or 1.00070155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.68 or 0.00813530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,992,756 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.