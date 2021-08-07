United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.99 per share for the year.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $30.40 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 99,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 17.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

