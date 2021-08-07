United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of United Fire Group worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,347,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in United Fire Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 182,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFCS opened at $26.59 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.94 million, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.83.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

