United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $667.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth $222,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.