UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.12. 1,944,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,263. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $391.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

