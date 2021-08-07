Universal Display Co. (OLED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 30th

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend payment by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $24.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.15. 1,100,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.97. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

