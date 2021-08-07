Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $446.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

