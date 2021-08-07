Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE UNM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.51. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.