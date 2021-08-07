Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Upland Software updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

UPLD opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76. Upland Software has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

